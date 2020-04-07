Coronavirus in Assam: AIDUF MLA arrested for alleging conspiracy against Tablighi Jamaat

AIDUF MLA Aminul Islam (Pic/Facebook)

Coronavirus in Assam: Aminul Islam, an AIDUF MLA in Assam, has been arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on social media about how the virus-infected patients were ill-treated at the hospitals. He had put up a video in which he had levelled some serious charges against the doctors and also questioned the condition of quarantine centres.

Acting swiftly, the state police called the opposition MLA for questioning yesterday evening and arrested him on Tuesday morning. In the video that went viral on social media, Islam suggested there were some conspiracies against the members of Tablighi Jamaat. He said some of the members admitted in hospitals had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz about a month ago and they were not infected.

The MLA further said that now he had this fear that these Tablighi members could have been injected with “coronavirus and murdered” in hospitals. Questioning the hospitalisation of some of the Jamaat workers, the legislator said that the government was picking up people who had no symptoms or illness. He also alleged that some of the isolation wards were worse than the detention centres.

Following his statements, a case was filed against the legislator by an individual named Kapinjal Sarma at the Nagaon police station. Informing about the recent developments, Nagaon SP Shankar Brata Raimedhi said Islam had confessed that the viral audio clip was made and circulated by him. The SP said that the video was recorded for a “particular community” and police had recovered the same from the MLA’s handset.

“Being an elected representative Aminul Islam has hurt the secular fabric of India, more cases may be registered against him,” Nagaon SP was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

So far, Assam has reported 26 positive cases and a majority of these are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.