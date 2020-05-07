  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Ahmedabad: Order to shut shops for a week triggers panic; check list of permitted activities

Published: May 7, 2020 12:13:57 AM

Ahmedabad Coronavirus lockdown: City civic chief Vijay Nehra went in a 14-day home quarantine, as he had come into contact with some coronavirus positive persons.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID-19 test, Coronavirus test, COVID-19 plasma therapy, Coronavirus plasma therapy, Ahmedabad lockdown, Ahmedabad coronavirus toll, Ahmedabad coronavirus cases, Vijay Nehra, Gujarat coronavirus casesPolice officers advise women to maintain distance as they wait to collect grocery during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

To control the spread of coronavirus in the worst-hit Ahmedabad city, civic authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops except those selling milk and medicines for a week, triggering panic buying of grocery items and vegetables by citizens.

As per the order signed by in-charge municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15. While milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed, in a bid to minimise human contact to break the chain of the viral infection, the
order said.

Earlier, the sale of vegetables, fruits and grocery items was allowed during the lockdown period.
Kumar was made in-charge municipal commissioner on Tuesday after civic chief Vijay Nehra went in a 14-day home quarantine, as he had come into contact with some coronavirus
positive persons. “In view of the rising number COVID-19 cases, it is necessary in the public interest to take adequate steps,” Kumar stated.

Meanwhile, panicked citizens came out in large numbers to buy groceries and vegetables. Earlier, several vegetable vendors tested positive for coronavirus in the city, prompting authorities to screen all the vendors before allowing them to do business.

Ahmedabad accounts for 4,358 coronavirus positive cases of the total 6,245 cases in Gujarat and 273 of the total 368 fatalities.

