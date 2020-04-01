Coronavirus hotpsot: 1,548 evacuated from Markaz Nizamuddin; police files FIR against cleric

441 are symptomatic and have been sent to the hospital for coronavirus testing, while others have been quarantined.

Over the past three days, 1,548 people have been evacuated from the Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat outfit, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday. Of these, 441 are symptomatic and have been sent to the hospital for coronavirus testing, while others have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Tuesday booked the cleric who led the gathering. The case will be investigated by the crime branch, said the police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa. Nizamuddin West continued to be under strict lockdown — with heavy police deployment — a day after 18 people from the area tested positive for Covid-19. At least 24 of the 97 coronavirus cases in Delhi are from this area. The CM said the city should brace for a surge in cases as some of the 441 symptomatic people evacuated from the Markaz are expected to test positive.

(With PTI inputs)