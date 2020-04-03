Coronavirus: FIR against 6 Tablighi Jamaat members in Ghaziabad for misbehaving with hospital staff

Over 2,000 delegates attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz from March 1-15. (Photo: PTI)

The Ghaziabad Police has filed an FIR against six members of the Islamic sect Talbighi Jamaat who were admitted at a local hospital and kept under observation after the Ghaziabad CMO complained to authorities that the patients were misbehaving with the hospital staff. The FIR was filed at midnight against six members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin event for creating problems for nurses and health staff at the hospital. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 354, 294, 509, 269, 270 and 271.

The late-night action by the city police came following a letter by the Ghaziabad CMO to the police complaining of inappropriate behavior by Tablighi Jamaat event attendees. The six kept under observation are among the several attendees who have been housed at the Ghaziabad hospital after being traced by the officials. They have shown symptoms for Covid-19 and therefore put under observation.

In his letter to the police, the CMO said the patients have been misbehaving with the hospital staff, allegedly making inappropriate gestures and roaming inside the hospital without proper clothing. When the hospital’s nursing staff complained about these patients, the CMO decided to raise the matter with local police.

“The Jamaati patients put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection at the hospital’s isolation ward have been roaming…” Ghaziabad’s MMG District Hospital CMO said. The senior medical official said they were even asking for cigarettes from the housekeeping staff. “In such circumstances, it is difficult to treat these patients,” the CMO said.

The incident comes after the Delhi government writing to the Delhi Police seeking more security at hospitals and quarantine centres where hundreds evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz have been kept under observation. The Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz has become the biggest source of coronavirus spread across the country, officials have said.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, the Delhi Health Secretary wrote that many of those evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin were refusing to cooperate with authorities and that it was becoming difficult for the health staff to handle them.

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz where they were present after attending a congregation of the Talbighi Jamaat between March 1 and 15. As per officials, over 9,000 people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat including 1,300 foreigners have been identified and quarantined in different parts of the country. The event in Delhi last month has been linked to 15 coronavirus deaths across the country and 400 positive COVID-19 cases.