Coronavirus effect: Three decisions by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ward off MP’s Covid-19 blues

Covid-19 India lockdown: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took a series of decisions to boost job opportunities and development in the state that has been affected badly due to the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25. India has entered the third phase of shutdown which will be in force till May 17. The lockdown has brought economic activities to a naught, virtually affecting the incomes of enterprises big and small, as well as workers dependent on daily wages to people in high paying jobs.

To ensure the quick recovery of the state economy post Covid-19, the chief minister today cut down the registration or license process time for companies, shops, contractors and beedi manufacturers from 30 days to one day. He also removed the time restrictions allowing establishments to operate from 6 in the morning to 12 midnight. These shops used to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm earlier.

“We have made amendments in the Establishment Act due to which shops and establishments can stay open from 6 am to 12 am now. Due to Covid-19, workers in factories can now work upto 12 hours instead of 8 hours,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh is among the top six states to be hit by Covid-19. The state has so far reported over 3100 cases and 185 deaths — 1099 have recovered and 1854 are still infected. In Madhya Pradesh, Indore is the worst-hit city with close to 1700 cases followed by the capital city Bhopal which has recorded little over 600 cases.

While the state continues to remain under lockdown, experts believe that a complete shutdown model cannot be the solution as it will create an economic crisis in which people with lower or no savings will suffer the most. For them, the states need to come up with plans which facilitate them to get back to work quickly once the pandemic is under control — and for this, decisions like fastening the decision making process at the bureaucracy level will help a great deal.