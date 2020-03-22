Coronavirus: Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport

Published: March 22, 2020 8:38:53 PM

The Centre had announced three days ago that no international flight will be landing on the Indian soil from Sunday onward for a period of one week. 

A senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will be operating as usual at the airport. (Reuters)

Minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will be operating as usual at the airport.

The Centre had announced three days ago that no international flight will be landing on the Indian soil from Sunday onward for a period of one week. “Domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will continue to operate and the airport will remain functional,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, Kejriwal told reporters that no domestic or international flight would be allowed to arrive at the Delhi airport from March 23 to March 31. In an order, the Delhi government subsequently reiterated the same. However, with the DGCA stating that domestic flights will continue to operate at the Delhi airport, the confusion was cleared.

