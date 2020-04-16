Coronavirus: DMK, allies demand Rs 1-crore relief for kin of virus victims

Stalin said the state government should implement the Madras High Court verdict.

The opposition DMK and its allies on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to provide a special assistance of Rs 5,000 each to all family ration cardholders in the state besides a relief of Rs one crore to kin of frontline workers falling prey to COVID-19. DMK president M K Stalin, who held a video conference with the leaders of alliance parties, said the Central and state governments should work out a new relief and economic package to all sections affected by the pandemic.

Stalin, seen wearing a mask, said the state government should implement the Madras High Court verdict permitting the direct distribution of food, essential commodities and other relief to the needy affected due to the lockdown being implemented to combat COVID-19, after prior intimation to government officials.

In a resolution, the parties, including the Congress and the Left, sought provision of Rs 5,000 to various sections of society, whose livelihood had been affected due to the lockdown. “Farmers, fishermen, weavers and others, including

unorganised workers, have been affected by the lockdown,” the resolution said.

Another resolution called for enhancing to Rs 1 crorefrom Rs 10 lakh the relief announced to kin of government

staff like police and conservancy workers if they die while on COVID-19 duty, as Rs 10 lakh was insufficient. The DMK, which had scheduled the meeting at its party headquarters Anna Arivalayam for Wednesday, had to cancel the

meet after police denied permission, citing the enforcement of section 144 CrPc which restrained the assembly of more than five persons at one place.

The meet discussed the Centre and state governments’ response to COVID-19 pandemic. Taking exception to the police denying permission, Stalin said, “We didn’t want to politicise the denial of permission for our meeting. So, we cancelled it and resorted to video-conferencing.”

Among other resolutions passed in the meeting, the opposition alliance sought special pay for frontline workers

like health professionals and policemen, and avoid any delay in procurement of necessary equipment.