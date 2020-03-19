Coronavirus: Curbs put on roadside shops, outlets, eateries in Navi Mumbai

The municipal commissioner directed his officers to take stringent action against persons violating measures taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus, (Representative image)

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued orders closing roadside shops and commercial stores, outlets operating on footpaths and areas near crowded railway stations on alternate days till March-end, officials said.

As per the orders issued by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), these roadside shops and commercial outlets will remain open on alternate days, they said. As of now, three persons in Navi Mumbai have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

These include a 59-year-old man from the Philippines, who is critical and on a ventilator at civic-run Kasturba Hospital, an official said.

Besides, at least 52 people in Navi Mumbai have been pun in home quarantine as a precautionary measures, he said. The civic administration is making every attempt to control crowd movement and prevent spread of the virus, the official said.

As part of measures to reduce large crowd, municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal issued orders closing shops and commercial outlets on roadside, footpaths and near crowded stations such as CBD Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli and Airoli on alternate days, he said. According to the orders, all spas and massage centres in Navi Mumbai will remain closed till March 31 and saloons and beauty parlours till March 25.

Roadside street food and juice centres will be closed till further orders and hawkers will not be allowed to operate for an indefinite period, the civic body said. Food kioks and eateries at Sector 11 near Belapur station and Ghansoli station will be remain closed till March 31, the official said.

All shops and food stalls in and around premises of Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada, Kopar Khairane, Airoli suburban stations will be closed till March 25, he said. Internal areas in the city, where large numbers of people gather for commercial activities, will also remain closed on alternate days till March 31.

The municipal commissioner directed his officers to take stringent action against persons violating measures taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus, he said. Such persons will be punished under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the official said.