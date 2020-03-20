Coronavirus crisis: Why Parliament functioning if PM Modi wants social distancing, asks Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena has asked why the Modi government is allowing the Parliament to function when the PM wants people to practice social distancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s erstwhile ally Shiv Sena has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for social distancing call amid the coronavirus outbreak. Sena, in an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, noted that while the Prime Minister appeals to the public to practice social distancing, he allows Parliament to function.

It said that thousands of MPs and officials come together in Parliament and accused the PM Modi of being adamant about allowing Parliament to function for “political reasons”.

“Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions,” the Sena said, casting aspersions that the Parliament was kept functioning only to “support’ the toppling of the Kamal Nath-led COngress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the country on Thursday evening, appealed to people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also asked the countrymen to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ this Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM in a show of restraint and resolve to face the challenges that may lie ahead.

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray shares power with once arch-rivals Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. Opposition parties have been asking the government to curtail the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament as a preventive measure in view of the outbreak of the deadly virus. However, the government has categorically stated that the Parliament will continue to function as per the schedule.

The second part of the Budget session commenced on March 2. It will culminate on April 3.

The party suspected that the Parliament session was not being cut short by the government only to fulfil the agenda of toppling of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. If Parliament session is curtailed, it said, CM Kamal Nath’s contention will stand and the Legislative Assembly will not meet.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Monday till March 26 soon after Governor Lalji Tandon’s customary address on the first day of the Budget session. Speaker cited coronavirus threat and adjourned the House without allowing a trust vote, thus defying the order of the Governor for a floor test on the first day of the Budget session.

“The Kamal Nath government has to prove its majority in the floor test. But the contention of Kamal Nath and his supporters is how to convene the state assembly in the times of coronavirus outbreak. If Parliament session is curtailed, then Kamal Nath’s contention carries weight. Hence it was necessary to keep the Parliament proceedings on despite the emergency situation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak,” the Sena said.

The party also advocated a complete lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and cited measures announced by CM Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra to fight the epidemic.