Coronavirus crisis: VHP seeks complete ban on Nizamuddin Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat

The Union Health Ministry said that of the total 4,067 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. (File Photo. PTI)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded a ban on Nizamuddin Markaz and Tablighi Jamaat as the country struggles to contain the rising cases of coronavirus. Calling it a “nursery and nourisher of Islamic radicalism and terror”, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that the financial sources of the Tablighi Jamaat, that is endangering the lives of all Indians, should be investigated and their bank accounts and offices be sealed.

He said that after the hard work and achievements of the 8-day pan-India lockdown, the whole country was breathing a sigh of relief.

“But on March 30, a terrible corona explosion took place in the Nizamuddin Markaz. More than 2300 Tablighis were evacuated from there out of which 500 were corona positive and 1800 had to be quarantined,” he said, adding that more than 9,000 Tablighis are spreading the coronavirus throughout the country.

A similar event in Mumbai, he claimed, was stopped on VHP’s opposition.

“If it was allowed, imagine the situation of the country today,” Jain said. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country due to COVID-19. It has reported maximum positive coronavirus cases. According to the health department, the deadly virus has infected as many as 868 people and claimed 52 lives in the western states.

“The entire country is stunned and disgusted with this inhuman behavior of the Tablighis and the radicals indoctrinated by them. It seems that using the COVID-19 as a weapon, there is a competition to bombard people with it,” the VHP official said.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry said that of the total 4,067 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The religious gathering was attended my nearly 9,000 people between March 1 and 15. Later, it was found that at least 2,300 people were staying at the building, thus defying the restrictions imposed by the government. Many of them tested positive for coronavirus later and travelled to different cities, resulting in a sudden spurt in numbers of positive cases and risking millions of lives.

The Health Ministry has maintained that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country, which currently stands at 4.1 days, would have stood at 7.4 days had it not been for the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.