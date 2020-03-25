Coronavirus crisis: EC allows use of indelible ink for home quarantine stamping of COVID-19 suspects, patients

The ECI order said indelible ink could be used for affixing stamp indicating home quarantine of people due to COVID-19.

The Election Commission of India has allowed the use of indelible ink to mark quarantined coronavirus suspected and confirmed cases. The ink would be used to stamp people who have been advised to stay under quarantine. The decision comes in the wake of reports that several people who were advised self-quarantine and stamped, managed to dilute the mark and violate the lockdown order.

The ECI order said it has reviewed its decision and decided to allow usage of indelible ink on persons for stamping for home quarantine by health authorities. “Indelible ink could be used for affixing stamp indicating home quarantine of people due to COVID-19,” the order said.

The poll body, however, issued a slew of instructions to be followed while affixing stamp. It said concerned authorities should not use the indelible ink on any finger of the left hand of any persons because according to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the left forefinger is marked with indelible ink at polling stations before voting.

It said that the Health Minister may standardise the mark and the location on the body where the mark has to be applied. Besides, it also asked the authorities to maintain a record of the persons to whom indelible ink is applied.

The unprecedented move comes at a time when the entire country has been placed under a complete lockdown for 21 days starting Wednesday. The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday in his second address to the nation within a week to drive home the importance of social distancing and staying home amid the outbreak. According to the Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has mounted to 562. The virus has claimed 10 lives so far.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories not to obstruct or close food processing units, and maintain uninterrupted supply amid lockdown in the country. Besides, it has also asked the states and UTs to take stern action against those violating the lockdown.