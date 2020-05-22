Coronavirus: Congress’ Sanjay Jha tests positive for Covid-19

Congress spokesperson Sanjay jha.

Covid-19: Congress spokesperson Sanjay jha on Friday said that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He said he was asymptomatic but would be in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all,” he said in a tweet.

Commenting on his tweet, his party colleague and friends wished him speedy recovery. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who till recently was a Congressman, also wished a speedy recovery. “Sanjay, wishing you a speedy recovery. Please take care,” Scindia said in a tweet.

The number of Covid cases has been rising significantly with daily numbers now ranging between 5500 to 6,500. India has so far reported nearly 1.20 lakh cases and 3600 deaths. About 49,000 patients have recovered. Among the worst-hit cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore and Chennai. Mumbai alone has reported 25,500 cases, followed by Delhi-12319 cases and Ahmedabad-94449 cases of Covid-19.

Today, VK Paul, Chairman of Empowered Group 1, said that current active coronavirus cases were concentrated in a few states and cities/districts. “Around 80% in 5 states, over 60% in 5 cities, over 90% in 10 states and over 70% in 10 cities,” he said. Paul also said that the growth rate of cases had witnessed a steady fall from April 3, when lockdown was able to put a brake on the speed of growth.

“The number of cases today would have been much higher, had lockdown not been implemented,” he added. So far, India has conducted 27.55 lakh tests.