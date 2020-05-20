‘Cruel joke’: Congress left red-faced after party MLA Aditi Singh flags ‘fake’ details in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s list of 1,000 buses

Congress MLA from Raebareil Aditi Singh slams party leadership over the issue of running 1,000 buses to ferry migrants back home. (File pic IE)

Congress MLA from Raebareil, Aditi Singh heaped insult upon injury at her own party’s senior leaders over the issue of running 1,000 buses being provided by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ferry migrants back. In a series of tweets, Singh said most of the buses that were supposed to be sent for the migrants are smaller vehicles. She then went on to termed it as a “cruel joke”.

“What is the need of such a low level of politics at the time of a disaster. A list of 1,000 buses were sent and more than half of the registration numbers were fake, 297 were junk buses, 98 were autorickshaws and vehicles like ambulances, 68 vehicles were without any papers,” Singh, once considered close to the Gandhi family, said.

“What cruel joke is this? If there were buses then why did you not send them to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra?” she asked.

The MLA questioned where the so-called buses were when thousands of students from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in Kota of Rajasthan. “The Congress government (in Rajasthan) could not leave these children at home, could not even leave them at the border,” she noted.

Aditi Singh said that it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who arranged buses to bring students back home from Kota where they were stranded due to the lockdown.

“Yogi Adityanath ji spent the night to bring them back on buses. Rajasthan CM himself also praised it,” she said.

This is not the first time when Aditi Singh has defied the party line and sided with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. She had earlier attended the special Assembly session last year when the Congress announced that it will boycott the same. On several occasions, she has also praised the BJP and its leadership, causing embarrassment to the party.

The Congress party was left red-faced after the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that the list of 1,000 buses submitted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office included the registration numbers of cars, ambulances, autorickshaws and trucks. The Congress has, however, denied and dared the Yogi government for a physical verification of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh have been booked on charges of providing false information to public servants, dishonesty, forgery of valuable security and forgery for the purpose of cheating.