Coronavirus: Assam to set up four hospitals, one quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients

So far, Assam has not reported any case of coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India: Despite no positive cases from state, the Assam government has stepped up its preparations to fight highly contagious coronavirus. The state is planning to construct four temporary hospitals and one quarantine centre with capacity to accommodate about 700 people. The four temporary hospitals will have, in total, 1200 beds (300 each), according to a report in PTI.

Sharing the pictures of the quarantine centre, Assam Health Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said that it was coming up at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati with capacity for about 700 people. He visited the site earlier today and said that the facility would be ready in a week’s time. The minister also said that there was enough space in the Sarusajai Sports complex to set up an isolation centre for another 1,000 persons.

He also talked about the temporary hospitals and said that they would be finalised in two-three days. He said the government was looking to set up hospitals in places where there was no medical college. Sarma also informed that his government has earmarked 150 beds for coronavirus patients in Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati.

Isolation wards have been set up in almost all major hospitals in the state. Earlier in the day, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Tezpur Medical College where isolation ward has been set up for coronavirus patients. So far, Assam has not reported any case of coronavirus. However, its neighbouring states like West Bengal and Manipur have reported 8 and 1 cases respectively. Mizoram too has reported 1 case.

The number of positive corona cases has spiked up in the last few days in the country, prompting states to create space for potential suspects. Odisha too has announced that it will set up two largest hospitals for covid patients with combined capacity of 1000 beds.