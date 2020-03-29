Coronavirus: As mass exodus continues from Delhi, CM Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave

Thousands of migrant workers and daily wage workers have been stranded in Ghazipur which lies at the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his appeal to migrant workers not to leave in the country’s interest during the 21-day lockdown. In his tweets in Hindi, CM Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to people to stay wherever they are and assured that the Delhi government will provide them with food and shelter.

“I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation. For now, do not go to your villages in the country’s interest,” the CM tweeted.

His appeal comes after thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand began their journey back home on foot in view of the lockdown that has brought all vehicular and rail traffic to a grinding halt.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal had said AAP ministers and MLAs were visiting different areas and appealing to migrant workers to not to go to their home states. He said over 800 centres in the city are distributing free food to the poor and the needy.

He has claimed that as many as 1,000 fair price shops in the city have started distribution of 7.5 kg free ration per individual.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia also urged migrants to stay back as food and accommodation were being arranged for them by the government.

The country has been under lockdown for 21 days starting Tuesday midnight. The lockdown has resulted in large-scale migration of daily wagers due to lack of employment.

Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked the AAP government as huge numbers of migrants are leaving the city. The saffron party alleged that some forces want India to fail when it is fighting the coronavirus.

“Migrant workers tell on camera that they were told that buses will be there at Anand Vihar. DTC buses drop them to Anand Vihar. Some forces want India to fail when India fights corona. Nation will not forgive them,” BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said.

Delhi has so far reported 49 coronavirus cases.