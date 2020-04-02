Coronavirus: After UP’s pan masala ban, Haryana prohibits sale of chewing gum till June 30

Decision to ban chewing gum is taken as a preventive measure in view of the spread of the deadly coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh imposed a ban on the sale, production and distribution of pan masala in the state to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana on Thursday ordered a ban on sale and use of chewing and bubble gum in the state till June 30.

The precautionary measure comes amidst fear that the the virus is present in saliva and spitting of chewing gum could spread the coronavirus.

The order in this direction was issued by the Haryana food and drug administration department on Wednesday. Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena said as the deadly virus is transmitted through droplets, there is a possibility that chewing gum could carry and spread the virus.

The decision has been taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The department has also said that the ban will be extended on gutka and pan masala for a year. Last year, the state had imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of tobacco products.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government announced to ban the sale, production and distribution of pan masala in the state until further orders. The move, it said, is aimed at reducing the risk of the novel coronavirus spread which has been found to be active in saliva.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday. A 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. The state has reported 43 positive Covid19 cases so far. Chandigarh, which serves as the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, has 16 coronavirus patients.

According to the Union Health Mnistry data, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50. Globally, more than 44,000 people have died and about 900,000 have been infected by the virus.