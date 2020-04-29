Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all central govt employees, staff to check status before coming to office

Aarogya Setu app is designed to keep people informed in they crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Aarogya Setu app information: The Centre has made it mandatory for all central government employees to dowload and use the Aarogya Setu app, a mobile application developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to help citizens identify their risk of contracting COVID-19. The government said that using the application will help break the chain of coronavirus that has claimed over 1,000 lives and infected more than 31,000 people in the country so far.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on April 29, the Centre asked officials categorised as high risk or moderate on the basis of their recent contact with infected persons not to come to office. Such people, it said, should isolate themselves for 14 days.

“All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in the central government should download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, immediately,” the order said. “Before starting for office, they must review their status on Arogya Setu and commute only when the app shows safe or low risk,” it added.

The order has been sent to all departments, ministries, Cabinet Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office. The government has also asked all ministries and departments to issue similar instructions to autonomous, statutory bodies and public sector undertakings attached to them.

“Ministries/departments may issue similar instructions to all autonomous, statutory bodies, PSUs etc attached to them,” the order said.

Pitted as the one-stop solution to contact tracing and spreading awareness around coronavirus, the Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by over 1 crore people since its launch. The app also helps user self diagnose, provides latest updates and even stores and displays the e-pass. Besides, the app also acts as a potent tool for the government to trace contacts and create a reliable network to identify potential COVID-19 patients.