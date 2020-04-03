Coronavirus: 6 Tablighi Jamaat members booked under NSA for misbehaving with Ghaziabad hospital staff

Over 2,000 delegates attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz from March 1-15. (Photo: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has charged six members of Tablighi Jamaat under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). This comes after allegations of misbehaviour with nurses and hospital staff at a hospital in Ghaziabad where they have been kept under observation following symptoms of Covid19. All the six had attended a religious gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.

The development comes after Ghaziabad CMO wrote a letter to the local police complaining of inappropriate behavior by Tablighi Jamaat event attendees. Ghaziabad’s MMG District Hospital CMO said the patients have been misbehaving with the hospital staff, allegedly making inappropriate gestures and roaming inside the hospital without proper clothing. The CMO added that these patients even asked for cigarettes from the housekeeping staff. “In such circumstances, it is difficult to treat these patients,” he wrote.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a stern view of the incident and ordered them to be charged under the NSA. The law allows authorities to detain without charges for up to a year. The Chief Minister also said that such people are the enemies of humanity.

“They will not follow the law, nor will they accept order. They are the enemies of humanity, what they have done with women healthcare providers is a heinous crime. We are invoking the National Security Act against them, we will not spare them,” he said.

The officials have tracked down 136 people in Ghaziabad who attended the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi from March 1 to 15. According to government data, ove 2,500 people attended the event and later visited different cities in the country. As many as 400 Covid19 cases in the country are linked to the event.

According to the UP government, 172 new positive cases have been reported in the state on Friday of which 42 persons had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.