  • MORE MARKET STATS

Corona politics in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Adityanath, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers

By: |
Published: May 13, 2020 4:18:46 PM

priyanka gandhi vadraPriyanka Gandhi seeks relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in Uttar Pradesh. (File pic)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking zero interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class and also waiver of power bills of farmers for four months.

In a letter to the UP chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

Related News

In her letter, she called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and ‘chikan’ work.

Vadra also condoled the demise of Adityanath’s father. This was the first time she was writing to him after his father’s death. Adityanath’s father passed away on April 20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Corona politics in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Adityanath seeks waiver of power bills of farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus in West Bengal: BJP finds fault in Mamata Banerjee’s handling of COVID-19 after transfer of Health Secretary
2Akhilesh Yadav says people unimpressed by PM’s promise of financial package
3Have requested Centre to deploy CAPF in Maharashtra, says Anil Deshmukh