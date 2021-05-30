Corona Curfew Unlock: Madhya Pradesh govt offices allowed to operate at 50% strength from June 1

Corona Curfew: Police deployed at historical Iqbal Maidan to prevent any religious gathering in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)

As part of the phase-wise unlocking of the ‘Corona Curfew’ restrictions, the state government offices in Madhya Pradesh have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent employee strength, from the present 10 per cent, from June 1.

However, the presence of officers at these offices will have to be 100 per cent, the state government said in a release on Sunday.

This order will be in effect till June 15, and the officials and employees will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

“The government offices, except those engaged in essential services, will be opened and operated with all 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent employees from June 1,” the order said.

Since essential services, like collector’s office, police, disaster management, health, fire brigade, water supply, jail, revenue, power supply, public transport, treasury, among others, are already running with their full capacity, this order is not applicable to them, it said.

The district collector can include other services in the essential category, it said.

In April, the state government had restricted the presence of employees in state government offices to 10 per cent following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that unlocking from the ongoing coronavirus-induced-curfew will begin from June 1.

However, the final decision as per the state government guidelines will be taken by the crisis management committees at the village, ward, block and district level, he had said.