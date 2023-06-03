scorecardresearch
Coromandel express accident live: Indian Railways to run special trains to ferry stranded passengersov

Coromandel express accident live news: PM Modi to reach Balasore today

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Odisha Train Accident live
Locals, security personnel and NDRF during the search and rescue operation at the site where Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derailed last night,in which at least 900 passengers were injured and 233 others were feared dead, in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Odisha Train Accident Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the triple train accident in Odisha. The death toll has risen to 233 with more than 900 people injured. The incident took place on Friday evening near Balasore’s Bahanaga Baazar station. The rescue and relief operation is in progress.

Also Read

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the reason behind the rail accident. The inquiry will be conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South East Circle. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Also Read
Live Updates
12:17 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: Special Trains

South Eastern Railway will ply two special trains that will ferry 1,200 stranded passengers to Howrah today. One train has 1,000 passengers, the second one from Balasore to Howrah is carrying around 200 stranded passengers, the officials told PTI.

12:11 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: Helpline numbers

Media Help Desk Lucy Convention Centre | I &PR Dept

Hemant Nayak: +91 94370 56558

Dy Dir, Cuttack

Bhabani Bhuiya: +91 98611 53399

DPRO, Balasore

Ramesh Nayak: +91 94373 20762

DPRO, Bhadrak

11:52 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: Tributes pour in

Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured, says Russian Ambassador

11:43 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: 3 trains, a head-on collision and tragedy on tracks: India’s deadliest train accident

The Ministry of Railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha. The probe will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle. (IN PICS)

11:35 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: Full list of trains diverted due to derailment

Indian Railways has diverted several long distance trains in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Over 230 people have lost their lives and around 900 have been injured in the horrific train crash. (READ MORE)

11:28 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: Deadliest train accidents so far

The train accident in Odisha is one of the deadliest in recent times. Over 230 people have lost their lives while around 900 injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district around 19:00 hrs on Friday. A look at a few of the train accidents since independence. (READ MORE)

11:22 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: PM Modi to travel to Odisha

The high-level meeting has ended and PM Modi has decided to travel to Odisha later today. He will first go to Balasore accident site. Later, he will go to Cuttack, latest reports say.

11:14 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: 25 trains cancelled

Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains due to the horrifying triple train accident near Odisha’s Balasore. More than 235 passengers have lost their lives while around 900 people injured in the wake of the tragic incident. The tracks have almost been destroyed at the site as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact. (READ MORE)

10:48 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Balasore Train Accident LIVE News: PM holds high-level meet

In the wake of the triple train accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

First published on: 03-06-2023 at 10:33 IST

Stock Market