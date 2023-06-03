Odisha Train Accident Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the triple train accident in Odisha. The death toll has risen to 233 with more than 900 people injured. The incident took place on Friday evening near Balasore’s Bahanaga Baazar station. The rescue and relief operation is in progress.
Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the reason behind the rail accident. The inquiry will be conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South East Circle. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
South Eastern Railway will ply two special trains that will ferry 1,200 stranded passengers to Howrah today. One train has 1,000 passengers, the second one from Balasore to Howrah is carrying around 200 stranded passengers, the officials told PTI.
Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured, says Russian Ambassador
The Ministry of Railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha. The probe will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle. (IN PICS)
Indian Railways has diverted several long distance trains in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. Over 230 people have lost their lives and around 900 have been injured in the horrific train crash. (READ MORE)
The train accident in Odisha is one of the deadliest in recent times. Over 230 people have lost their lives while around 900 injured in the horrific train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district around 19:00 hrs on Friday. A look at a few of the train accidents since independence. (READ MORE)
The high-level meeting has ended and PM Modi has decided to travel to Odisha later today. He will first go to Balasore accident site. Later, he will go to Cuttack, latest reports say.
Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of several trains due to the horrifying triple train accident near Odisha’s Balasore. More than 235 passengers have lost their lives while around 900 people injured in the wake of the tragic incident. The tracks have almost been destroyed at the site as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact. (READ MORE)
In the wake of the triple train accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting in New Delhi.