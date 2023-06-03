Odisha Train Accident Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the triple train accident in Odisha. The death toll has risen to 233 with more than 900 people injured. The incident took place on Friday evening near Balasore’s Bahanaga Baazar station. The rescue and relief operation is in progress.

Also Read Railways cancels inauguration ceremony of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express after triple train accident

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the reason behind the rail accident. The inquiry will be conducted by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South East Circle. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Live Updates