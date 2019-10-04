Core philosophy of Digital India embedded in Gandhian values: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad inaugurated an automated real-time performance smart-board developed by Meity.

Highlighting that the core philosophy of Digital India is embedded in the Gandhian values of equality, telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has unveiled a ‘Digital Charkha’, an art installation, at Electronics Niketan that houses the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Glittering in its tri-colour splendour, the Digital Charkha is an amalgamation of the traditional design with a digital spin. The wheel of the charkha is made up of interlinked digital grids in place of fine threads, portraying that the core of Digital India is embedded in Gandhian philosophy of equality, unity and empowerment of ordinary citizens.

This philosophy resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a New Digital India that promises to deliver e-governance services as basic fundamental rights to each and every citizen.

The government is implementing different welfare programmes at various levels for the benefit of citizens. Effective monitoring and measurement of the outcome and impact of such programmes is imperative at different levels through identified key performance indicators.

Prasad inaugurated an automated real-time performance smart-board developed by Meity. It is a single-window access for Centre-, state- or district-specific projects being implemented by MeitY.