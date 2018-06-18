‘COP CONNECT’mobile App for Telangana police launched – ‘Powerful and transformative tool in digital arsenal’

Police said the app has all features of regular mobile messaging apps (Representational image: IE)

‘COP CONNECT’, a mobile app to support the professional communication and collaboration needs of the entire police department of Telangana, was launched here today by the DGP, M Mahendar Reddy.

“Telangana Police is now equipped with yet another powerful and transformative tool in its digital arsenal through COP CONNECT, connecting over 60,000 police force across 31 districts in the state”, he told reporters here.

It was developed based on the Telangana State Police internal Communication strategy, which would help the entire work force toproactively engage and consult each other so that they are able to play an active role in delivery of uniform Police Services across the state, the DGP said.

“COP CONNECTs end-to-end encryption with server being with Police Department ensures absolute security and confidentiality of internal Police communication,”Reddy said.

Police said the app has all features of regular mobile messaging apps and is enabled for chatting, group chats, file sharing (image, audio, video and documents) and location sharing.

Different types of groups can be created at the state level, District/Commissionerate levels, zonal level, sub- divisional level, circle level and police station level, they said.