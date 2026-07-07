A cooperative life insurance company will be established to strengthen the cooperative movement and widen access to insurance services across the country, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday.

The initiative will build on the success of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative transport platform that is set to expand to 500 cities over the next two years, he said. The announcement comes at a time when the insurance sector is undergoing major reforms. The government has raised the foreign direct investment limit in insurance providers to 100% under the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025. It also removed the 18% GST on individual life and health insurance policies from September 22, 2025, reducing premium costs.

Speaking at the 5th Foundation Day celebrations of the Ministry of Cooperation here, Shah said, “We will be setting up a life insurance company in the cooperative sector. This will help in the growth of cooperatives in the insurance sector.”

According to official data, insurance penetration (life and non-life) stood at 3.7%, and the industry collected premiums worth Rs 11.93 lakh crore and paid claims of Rs 8.36 lakh crore during 2024-25. Policymakers believe recent reforms, coupled with greater digital adoption and lower costs, will help expand insurance coverage, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Shah also highlighted the ministry’s achievements over the past five years, and said said the creation of the ministry had given a fresh direction to India’s cooperative movement. He claimed the sector had remained neglected for decades but has witnessed significant reforms through greater transparency, digitisation and professional management.

The minister said the government has prepared a comprehensive database of cooperative societies, which will support future expansion and policy planning. He also announced that the proposed Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Anand, Gujarat, would help address the sector’s growing demand for trained professionals.

India currently has around 850,000 cooperative societies with more than 300 million members.

Shah said cooperatives have diversified beyond traditional sectors such as dairy, sugar and fertilisers and are emerging in several new areas of economic activity. Shah expressed confidence that the sector would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.