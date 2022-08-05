Convince us there will be no ‘setting’: Ex-Governor pitches in as Mamata-Modi meeting sparks BJP-TMC war of words

Mamata Banerjee’s touchdown in Delhi Thursday on a four-day visit, with speculation of a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off a major slugfest between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata is likely to meet senior opposition leaders and attend a Niti Aayog programme on August 7 during her four-day trip.

“Mamata Banerjee uses her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send out a message that “a setting has been made”, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleged as Mamata arrived in Delhi. In the next few days of her visit, Mamata may meet PM Modi as well as President Droupadi Murmu, though there is no official word on it yet.

The allegation by Ghosh drew a quick response from the TMC, with Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy dismissing the claims. “Those are wild allegations our adversaries keep making,” the TMC leader said.

Tathagata Roy, former Meghalaya Governor and ex-president of the BJP’s state unit, however, latched on the controversy to claim that there were apprehensions that there would be some “setting” between the two leaders. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince people of no such arrangement.

“Kolkata is agog with apprehension of a ‘setting’. Which means a secret understanding between Modiji and Mamata, whereby the thieves of Trinamool and/or the murderers of BJP workers would go scot-free. Please convince us that there wud be no such ‘setting’ @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” Roy tweeted.

News agency PTI reported citing sources that Mamata may meet the PM and discuss a range of issues, including GST dues for her state. On Sunday, she is set to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting which will be chaired by PM Modi.

Notably, Mamata’s visit, which coincides with the Vice-Presidential elections on Saturday that the TMC has decided to abstain from, comes in the midst of a major crisis that the party finds itself in following the arrest of ex-minister Partha Chatterjee in the teachers’ recruitment scam in Bengal.