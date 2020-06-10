Converting Delhi hotels into Covid-19 hospitals: HC seeks minutes of meeting during which decision was taken

The court wanted clarity as to which authority issued the May 29 order — the Delhi government or the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to furnish minutes of the meeting in which it was decided to convert five luxury hotels, including Surya and Crowne Plaza, into hospitals to treat Covid-19 positive cases.

After hearing petitions of Crowne Plaza and Surya, Justice Navin Chawla asked additional solicitor-general (ASG) Sanjay Jain to furnish minutes of the meeting (MoM) for clarifying some doubts. The court wanted clarity as to which authority issued the May 29 order — the Delhi government or the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The matter is listed for further hearing on Wednesday. While Crowne Plaza was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, Hotel Surya was represented by senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal. The hotels argued that government’s order is “unilateral” and they were not consulted before passing it.

The government has also failed to consider the consequences of such an order on the hotels. The petitioners pointed out that the order does not contain any provision of law and is without any power under any prevailing law. Another point made during the hearing was that the Delhi government failed to take into account future business prospects. Once a hotel is converted into a Covid-19 hospital, it would impact business as customers would not stay in such premises.

On May 29, the Delhi government asked hotels, Sheraton at Saket, Crown Plaza at Okhla Phase-I, Surya at New Friends Colony, Siddharth at Rajendra Place and Jivitesh at Pusa Road, to be converted into Covid-19 hospitals. They were to be attached to five private hospitals.

The move drew criticism from the hospitality sector and industry association Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) urged the state government to reconsider its order. Following this, Surya and Crowne Plaza moved the high court earlier this month.

The hotels have also said it is not feasible to implement the order as the cost of using the hotels as Covid-19 hospitals is much more than the amount provided in the order.

The order stipulates that hotels shall provide regular services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients at a price not more than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotels per day per person.