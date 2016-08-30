Convene all-party meet on Cauvery issue: G Ramakrishnan to govt

“There is no point in writing continuously to Prime Minister or the Centre, but to take concrete steps to get the water released, by exerting pressure,” he added. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu unit of CPI(M)today urged the state government to take concrete steps to find a solution to the problems faced by the state in getting its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has made its stand clear on the Cauvery issue after convening an all party meeting and hence the Tamil Nadu government should follow suit and exert pressure on the Centre to direct Karnataka to release the water as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal verdict, CPI(M)’s Tamil Nadu Secretary, G Ramakrishnan told reporters here.

“There is no point in writing continuously to Prime Minister or the Centre, but to take concrete steps to get the water released, by exerting pressure,” he added.

To a query on the four-party Peoples Welfare Front, formed during the last assembly elections, Ramakrishnan said the front will continue, as it was the only force which can fight both AIADMK and DMK.

On scrapping direct election of Mayors in the state, he said, the Tamil Nadu government should withdraw the rule and revert to the old practice as otherwise it would lead to horsetrading and corruption.

Ramakrishnan, who was here to attend the Nilgiris District committee meeting, also appealed to the public to support the nationwide strike called by major trade unions, on September 2, against the economic policies of the NDA government.