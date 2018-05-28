Controversy over EVMs erupts again: Here is who said what

A delegation of a number of political parties today met Election Commission officers. (PTI)

With a number of by-elections held in the country for both Lok Sabha and state Assemblies today, controversy over EVMs once again took the centre stage. A number of political leaders and candidates today said as EVMs were not working properly in some places, re-elections must be held. Some even suggested that as some time was also lost during the day, extra time should be given for polling after the end of the process in the evening. A delegation of a number of political parties today even met Election Commission officers, urging it to postpone the election dates. However, the poll body said there will not be re elections.

Here are reactions of a number of political leaders, candidates and EC officials on the issue:

Mriganka Singh, BJP Candidate from Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls: “There was massive technical snag in the EVMs and total breakdown of systems. My supporters went back without voting as machines were not working. My party leaders have approached the EC regarding the matter.”

Vikram Singh, District Magisterate of Shamli on Kairana bypoll: “The issues were being faced in VVPAT machines and not EVMs. The problem has been solved now. Some machines have been replaced at some booths. The voting is now running smoothly.”

Praful Patel,NCP: “EVMs malfunctioning in Bhandara-Gondiya poll. In many big European nations, election commissions have rejected the EVMs and gone back to ballot paper system. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up,he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll.”

Anil Desai, Shiv Sena: “Technical problems in EVMs and VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in by-polls, think about coming Lok Sabha Elections. We’ve said it again and again and other parties have also agreed, that elections should be conducted using ballot papers.”

Tabassum Hasan, RLD candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha seat after writing to EC over faulty EVMs and VVPATs: “I’ve been continuously receiving complaints. They didn’t expect so many ppl to come out to vote in Ramzan.Initial strategy was to hold elections in Ramzan so that people won’t vote.”

RG Yadav, SP after multi-party delegation met Election Commission over by-polls in Kairana and Noorpur, “We demanded from EC, re-polling in places where more than 1 & a half hours were wasted & extra time after 6 pm for voters in places where less time was wasted so that they can vote.”

Abhimanya Kale, Bhandara DM: “Some VVPAT machines malfunctioned at the time of voting. It was due to scorching heat. We solved the problem by repairing most of them. The machines which could not repaired, were immediately replaced. News of re-polling is wrong.”

Akhilesh Yadav: “A number of complaints are coming from different places regarding EVms. Still voters must go and cast their votes.”