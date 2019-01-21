Controversy hits Chennai’s Loyola College over ‘derogatory’ paintings of PM Narendra Modi, Bharat Mata

Strongly condemning the event, BJP has demanded legal action against Loyola College. (Official website)

A team of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a police complaint against Chennai-based Loyola College for organising an art exhibition which showcased “derogatory” paintings of Bharat Mata in the context of MeToo movement and PM Narendra Modi. Strongly condemning the event, BJP has demanded legal action against the missionary college.

Among the most controversial of the lot, the art exhibition had showcased a painting depicting Bharat Mata as a victim of the MeToo movement, which took the internet by storm last year, The Indian Express reports. Other paintings in the exhibition were based on caste violence, sexual violence, atrocities on the downtrodden and how the voice of activists was being muzzled.

Several BJP and RSS leaders have strongly condemned the event, saying it was an attempt to malign the image of PM Modi, RSS and other Hindus. They demanded legal action against the 94-year-old Loyola College. Calling the exhibition an outright insult to Hindus, BJP national secretary H Raja said that the event was organised by Naxals who force people to convert to Christianity and insult Hindus and their tradition.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundarajan told IE, “My blood is boiling seeing these paintings. They have insulted our Bharat Mata. I demand an apology from the Loyola Institution or else BJP will stage a huge protest.”

The prestigious Loyola College had organised a two-day folk festival titled ‘Veethi Virudhu Vizha’ (Street Award Festival) on January 19-20 in association with Alternative Media Centre. On the sidelines of the folk festival, a painting exhibition was also organised. The exhibition was aimed at creating a record with the Acme Book of World Records for the most number of art forms performed under one roof.

The plan of organisers’ backfired when the event came under the attack of pro-Hindu activists with the later filing a police complaint. Later, Loyola College issued an apology, saying the objectionable paintings were removed after the matter was brought to the notice of the management.