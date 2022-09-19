Controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand booked for threatening to “blow up” AMU, madrasas

Controversial Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Sarawasti was on Monday booked in yet another hate remark against the Muslim community. On Sunday, Narsinghanand, while visiting Aligarh for a Hindu Mahasabha programme, allegedly called for “blowing up” the Aligarh Muslim University and the destruction of madrasas.

Narsinghanand has been booked by the Ghaziabad police under Sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of IPC over his alleged remarks that had targeted Mahatma Gandhi as well, reported The Indian Express.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the survey of unregistered Islamic educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, Narsinghanand said that such institutions shouldn’t exist in the country in the first place.

“All madrasas should be destroyed with gunpowder. Look at China! All students studying in these madrasas should be sent to camps in order to remove the virus of Quran from their heads,” Narsinghanand could be heard saying at the event in a video that has emerged online. Narsinghanand added that the students should “get their heads checked” after institutions like madrasas and the Aligarh Muslim University are razed to the ground.

Last year, the Dharam Sansad organised by Narasinghanand witnessed a spate of anti-Muslim hate speech, with participants openly inciting violence against the minority community. The seer allegedly called for the arming of Hindus “with bigger and better weapons” against the “threat of Muslims.”

The controversial Hindu seer had also trained his guns at Mahatma Gandhi, holding him “responsible for the murder of one crore Hindus.”



On Sunday, Narsinghanand also came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called his Bharat Jodo Yatra “a joke.”



“Rahul Gandhi backs jihadis. He fought from Wayanad as he knew he could not win from Uttar Pradesh,” said Yati Narsinghanand, adding that people will only join him if he marches for the reunification of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“If Rahul Gandhi wants to unite India, then he should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were built by Mahatma Gandhi. First connect Pakistan, Bangladesh with India. By doing this, everyone else will join him,” he said, while adding that Mahatma Gandhi’s decision at the time of Independence left 100 crore Hindus without any land to call their own.