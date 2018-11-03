Control measures has led to slight dip in pollution level in Delhi, says SAFAR

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 6:44 PM

Delhi's air quality severely deteriorated in the last two weeks.

pollution, delhi air pollution, delhi, delhi airOn Tuesday, the air quality reached the ‘severe’ level, prompting authorities to adopt a slew of measures. (AP)

Several measures imposed in the national capital to check pollution have led to a slight improvement in air quality, according to a report by government-run agency SAFAR.

However, the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has predicted deterioration of air quality from Monday.

The air quality index (AQI) has “improved to the lower range of ‘very poor’ category despite adverse weather conditions, reflecting the impact of reduced base emission”, the report said.

The overall AQI in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 340, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, Central Pollution Control Board data said. On Friday, an AQI of 370 was recorded.

“The improvement is suggestive of the effect of control measures,” the report said.

The AQI has improved in the last two days and the SAFAR report has attributed it to measures such as halt on all construction activities involving excavation, checking of polluting vehicles and sprinkling of water on roads imposed by authorities.

The report said at this persistence stage of westerly disturbances, some instability is good for dispersion of pollutants.

But, it warned that moisture in Delhi’s atmosphere, fall in temperature and upper winds from stubble burning sites will “adversely impact air quality and as per the SAFAR-forecasting model the AQI will touch upper level of very poor from November 5 afternoon onwards”.



On Tuesday, the air quality reached the ‘severe’ level, prompting authorities to adopt a slew of measures.

There is a halt on all construction activities involving excavation. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and other NCR districts, besides closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also directed the Transport Department and the Traffic Police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion in the region during November 1-10.

Around 43 teams have been formed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for night patrolling to check incidents of burning of garbage.

Twelve mechanical dust sweeping machines and around 110 vehicles for sprinkling water on roads have also been deployed.

