Contrary to PM Modi’s assurance, Kashmiris unable to go home for Eid, fear for their families

Contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance during his address to the nation on Thursday, Kashmiris in Shimla are not being able to go to their native places to celebrate Eid with their families. A day after PM Modi’s assurance that those staying outside Kashmir would be provided every possible help to reach their homes for the Eid celebrations, Kashmiris working in Himachal Pradesh’s capital said they were not allowed to go beyond Jammu.

A resident of Anantnag, Irshad Ahmed, told PTI that around 30 Kashmiris had left for their homes in two tempo-travellers around 7 am on Wednesday, a day before the PM’s address, but they were not allowed to go beyond Jammu.

“We talked to them over mobile phone at 10 pm on Thursday. They informed us that security forces didn’t allow them go beyond Nagrota in Jammu district,” he added. Irshad and his brother Parvej came to Shimla about seven years ago, where their father Bashir Ahmed is staying for over three decades. They work as coolies. They, along with around 400 Kashmiris, are staying at Jama Masjid near Mall Road in Shimla.

At present, around 7,000 Kashmiris are living in the state capital. A majority of them work as labourers. Some of them run dhabas and tea shops. “We go to our homes in Kashmir to celebrate Eid with our families every year but this time, we are unable to go there,” said Farooq Ahmed of Pulwama district. Besides, they are worried about their families.

“We are unable to talk to our families for over a week as telecom services have been suspended in the Valley. If the government has taken this step (revocation of provisions of Article 370 and 35-A) for our welfare, then why they have suspended telecom services,” said aged Gulam Hasan. Mohd Amin Ahmed, who runs a mobile shop outside Jama Masjid, said telecom services should immediately be restored in Kashmir. Born and brought up in Shimla, 40-year-old Shabnam Gohar is worried about her relatives in Srinagar.

A well-educated daughter of the owner of Naaz Dhaba in Jama Masjid, Shabnam said, “I am concerned about my sister who is working with the SBI and was shifted to Srinagar from Chandigarh. She left for Srinagar on August 5 when provisions of Article 370 were revoked. We don’t know about her whereabouts.” As far as the government decision is concerned, they gave a mixed response. Feroze Ahmed said “It seems the government wants Kashmiri land, not us. They should have consulted people before taking the step.”

Ishfaq Ahmed said he was not hopeful of Modi bringing any development to the Valley. On the other hand, Mohd Amin Ahmed fully favoured the government decision. Saying that only two or three political families of Kashmir drew benefit from the revoked provisions, he hoped that peace would prevail in the Valley and a new era of development would begin.