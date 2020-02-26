Continuing violence in Delhi shows massive failure of Delhi Police, says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram says violence in Delhi a major failure of Delhi Police.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has come down heavily on the Ministry of Home Affairs following incidents of widespread violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Chidambaram described the violence as a failure of the Delhi Police.

“Whether the violence erupted in East Delhi (MoS-Home version) or spontaneous (MHA version), the government has a duty to end the violence. The violence has continued since Monday and there are still incidents of violence. This shows the massive failure of Delhi Police,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Questioning the performance of the Delhi Police that comes under the ambit of the MHA, he said, “Two High Court judges had to hold a midnight hearing last night to ensure the safe evacuation of injured persons to a proper hospital. What does it say about the performance of Delhi Police?”

At least 20 people have been killed and over 200 injured in clashes in northeast Delhi over the past four days. The violence began on Sunday after a group of anti-CAA protesters, mostly Muslim women, tried to block the Jaffarabad road. The CAA supporters also came to the site and both sides pelted stoned at each other.

The situated worsened further as protesters torched several vehicles and opened fire on security personnel. A Head Constable succumbed to bullet injuries on Monday. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau staffer was found dead in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area. A PTI report said Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, may have been killed in stone pelting.