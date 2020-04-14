Contact District Magistrates for employment, says CM Nitish Kumar, as govt readies plan to tackle migrant crisis

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (FIle Photo. Indian Express)

The coronavirus crisis has left thousands of people unemployed in the country, with daily wagers being the worst affected. While many have returned to their native states, there are several who are still stranded in the cities where they had gone to earn a livelihood. While they face serious challenges to feed their families, the Centre and states have announced a slew of measures aimed at reducing their financial burden.

Bihar, which is home to nearly 10 crore people, sees migration as a household strategy which has been going on for the past two-three decades. The ongoing crisis, however, has now forced many of them to return to their villages. In order to keep them engaged and ease their financial burden, the Bihar government has come up with a strategy.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to resume work on some projects to generate employment. Nitish recently held a meeting through video conferencing with the top administration and police officials. The CM informed that he has identified projects on which work shall resume.

Kumar said projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), all work on flood protection, piped drinking water to all the households, renovation of ponds, drainage and roads in the rural areas will resume but with certain restrictions.

He has urged people to approach the local administration to seek employment. People can contact their district magistrate for the purpose. The CM said that the state government has authorised the DM to assign work in his or her local panchayat.

The administration wil issue a pass for those interested in working. However, no passes will be issued to anyone beyond 60 years of age.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the release of an additional Rs 50 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The amount will be used to provide relief to natives stranded in other states.

Meanwhile, two people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 66. The nationwide figure stands 10,363. Over 300 have lost their lives.