Construction of Ram Mandir to begin before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti and president of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas today said that construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed piece of land in Ayodhya will begin ahead of the general elections in 2019 and that the ruling party has resolved to construct a grand temple in this temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

“BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place,” Vedanti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Vedanti’s remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh Minister Mukut Bihari Verma sparked a row with his remark that the Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya because ‘the Supreme Court is ours’. “The temple is our blessing. The temple will be built. The Supreme Court is ours. The government is ours. The country is ours,” Verma had said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the Centre will take the legislative route to construct the Ram temple when it has adequate numbers in both the Houses of Parliament. “At present, we do not have adequate strength in Parliament. Even if we bring the matter up in the Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgment. The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused,” Maurya had said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case is presently being heard by the Supreme Court. A total of 13 appeals were filed in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgement that favoured a three-way division of the 2.77 acres of disputed land.