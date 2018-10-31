Construct Ram Temple like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel got Somnath temple rebuilt: RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya to Centre

Vaidya said that Ram temple is a matter of “national pride and glory”. “Just like Sardar Patel got Somnath temple rebuilt, the government should acquire the land and hand over it for Ram temple construction.

Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), today said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should build the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel helped “rebuilt Somnath temple” in Gujarat. The RSS Sah Sarkaryavah also said that the central government should bring in a law to build Ram temple, according to reports.

Vaidya said that Ram temple is a matter of “national pride and glory”. “Just like Sardar Patel got Somnath temple rebuilt, the government should acquire the land and hand over it for Ram temple construction. The government should make law for that,” Vaidya said. Addressing the media, Vaidya also underlined the issue of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was not just limited to the Hindu and Muslim communities.

“The court has said a mosque is not mandatory for namaz and the prayers can be performed on the streets as well. Besides, namaz is not accepted if it is performed on a forcibly acquired land. The court has also said that this (acquiring of land) was not a religious deed,” Vaidya was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the course of hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute will be decided in the first week of January. Following the apex court order, the RSS and its affiliated organisation that the government should bring a law allowing construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.