‘Constitution of India is constitution of Valmiki’s ideology’: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
October 20, 2021 2:26 PM

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress party will stop such attacks and will spread the message of love.

Rahul Gandhi said that this ideology is the culture of India and this path was shown to us by great people like Valmiki ji.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that Maharshi Valmiki has shown a path to the country through his message of love and brotherhood. Rahul Gandhi also said that the Constitution of India has the ideology of Valmiki. Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while flagging off a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti today.

“Valmiki ji showed a path to the nation. He showed the way of life. His message was about love and brotherhood and today when we see India, it’s an attack on the message of Valmiki ji,” said Rahul Gandhi. He further added that the constitution of India is the constitution of the ideology of Valmiki ji.

“Our constitution is a constitution of Valmiki ji’s ideology. This is not a new thing but an old thing. What was said by Valmiki ji was incorporated into Hindustan’s constitution by the people of the country. And today wherever we see, on the constitution, on Valmiki’s ideology and especially on our Dalit and poor brothers and sisters are being attacked and it is visible to all. The whole country knows it that Dalits and weak people are being attacked,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha MP also alleged that only a selected few people are being given all benefits while lakhs of poor, Dalits, farmers are being attacked in a bid to silence them, they are being beaten and suppressed.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress party will stop such attacks and will spread the message of love. “I would like to give a message to the Dalit brothers and sisters that Congress party will stop these attacks. The more they break the country, the more we will connect the country. The more they spread hatred, the more we will speak of love and brotherhood,” said Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
