Constitution Day: PM Modi greets citizens, quotes BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. "Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens on Constitution Day and shared on Twitter a part of B R Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.
Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. “Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Highlights: Covid-19 deaths in Europe could top 2 million, warns WHO; India, Nepal sign MoU to recognise Covid vaccination certificate
- Farm Laws repeal: Opposition says decision guided by sense of defeat in UP polls; Yogi Adityanath welcomes move
- Farm Laws repeal: Second big climbdown by Modi government since coming to power in 2014
On this “special day”, Modi also shared a part of Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee.
In another tweet, Modi quoted India’s first president Rajendra Prasad’s words that no matter how beautiful, well-organised and strong any Constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then it cannot do anything. This spirit of Rajendra Prasad is like a guiding light, he said in his tweet in Hindi.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.