Constitution Day of India 2021: History, significance – All you need to know

As part of the celebrations of the Constitution day, Preamble to the Constitution is read out in schools and government offices across the country.

India celebrates its Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. One should not confuse it with Republic Day which is celebrated every year on January 26. The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, two months after it was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had decided on November 23, 2015, to observe l November 26 as ‘Constitution Day’ every year. The adoption of the constitution in 1949 marked the beginning of a new era in the history of India. The year 2015 was chosen to mark the first Constitution Day as the country celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in the year. Dr. Ambedkar played a seminal role in the framing of the Indian Constitution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the first law minister of India. He was appointed as the chairman of the constitution drafting committee in 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted citizens on Constitution Day while sharing a quote from Dr B R Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly where he moved a motion for the adoption of the draft Constitution. “Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for the adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee,” said PM Modi.

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech

in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

As a part of Constitution Day celebrations this year, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan today. The programme organized in Parliament will begin at 11 AM and will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 PM in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan this evening. All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.