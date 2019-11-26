Parliament Live: Constitution Day today, President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses

Parliament Live: President Kovind to address joint sitting today.

A joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held today to celebrate the Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the function. On the occasion, the President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing from the Central Hall of Parliament. In view of the joint sitting at 11 AM, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2 PM.

The Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to mark the adopting of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The government has planned year long activities throughout the country to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015, when the Narendra Modi government decided to mark the day as a tribute to BR Ambedkar who played an important role in its framing as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. The constituent assembly took two years, eleven months and seventeen days to accomplish the stupendous task of drafting the historic document. It had many members who fought for the freedom of the country and came from different regions, religions, communities reflecting the country’s diversity.

Read More