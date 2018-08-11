Conspiracies are plotted against me before elections, says Rajen Gohain on rape case

Gohain was likely referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is an MP in representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. (File photo)

Union Minister Rajen Gohain today said accusations and conspiracies are “plotted” against him whenever he is about to contest elections, a day after the Assam Police registered a case against him for allegedly raping a woman.

Police had yesterday said investigation was underway in the case, which was registered against the minister on August 2 after receiving a complaint at the Nagaon police station.

“Every time, I am about to contest elections, such conspiracies are plotted against me. This happened in 2016 and 2011 as well. Now, again this has started. Investigation is underway. The truth will be revealed soon,” Gohain, the Minister of State for Railways, told reporters at his residence here.

Gohain was likely referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is an MP in representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The minister has also filed complaints of blackmailing against the woman and her family members, his officer on special duty, Sanjiv Goswami, had said yesterday, claiming that the case against the minister has been withdrawn.

When asked about the withdrawal of the case, Nagaon police station in-charge Ananta Das said the woman had pleaded to withdraw the case in court but the “case still stands… We will do our own investigation”.