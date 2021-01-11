Consider this as my resignation if Centre doesn’t scrap farm laws by Jan 26, INLD’s Abhay Chautala writes to Speaker

Abhay Chautala of INLD

Indian National Lokdal leader (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala has written to Haryana Assembly Speaker, saying if the Centre doesn’t take back three farm laws by January 26 then his letter should be considered as his resignation from the state assembly. In the letter, he said he is the custodian of the heritage of Devi Lal, farm leader and founder of INLD, in the current situation.

Chautala said that the Centre has passed three “black laws” against which protests are happening across the country. He further said that more than 60 people have lost their lives in the last 47 days and the Centre has not done anything to resolve the issues raised by farmers. The lone legislator from the INLD said that it did not seem that he could play any role in the current situation to protect the rights of the farmers.

“Therefore my presence in the “insensitive” Assembly makes no significance. Considering all the situations, if the central government does not take these laws by 26th January then this letter should be considered as my resignation from the state assembly,” he said in his letter to the Speaker. The INLD has one MLA in the 90-member House.

This comes on a day the Supreme Court asked the Centre to put the laws on hold until issues are resolved. The Court also expressed disappointment over the deadlock and held the Centre responsible for it. It also proposed a committee to be formed to look into the issues flagged by farmers, who have been demanding complete rollback of laws. The court will again hear the case tomorrow to decide on the matter.