Conrad Sangma returns as Meghalaya CM for a second term, two Deputy CMs take oath

Conrad Sangma took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the swearing-in ceremony, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

This is Sangma’s second term as the CM.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbon take oath as ministers in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government. Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Shakliar Warjri and Rakkam A Sangma also took oath as ministers.

In the recently concluded polls, results for which were declared on March 2, the National People’s Party of Sangma emerged as the single-largest party, bagging 26 seats.

However, it fell short of reaching the magic figure of 30. Days after the political drama, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) extended their support to the NPP, taking the coalition strength to 45.