Conrad Sangma launches Mizoram unit of National People’s Party

Conrad Sangma

The Mizoram unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) was formally launched here Saturday by its president Conrad Sangma who is also Meghalaya Chief Minister.

The NPP is a north eastern and tribal-centric party with objectives to ensure that the voice of the region is heard by Delhi, Sangma told PTI.

The party will contest the coming elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly due later this year, he said.

“We will fight the elections without forging any pre-poll alliance with other political parties,” he said.