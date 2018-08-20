Connaught Place visit turns nightmare: Thief steals parking ticket machine, then drives off with SUV (File photo)

If you are a frequent visitor to New Delhi’s Connaught Place, this should come as a shock to you. On the eve of the 72nd Independence Day i.e. on August 14, 2018, (Tuesday), a resident’s visit to a theatre to catch a movie turned into a nightmare when he realised that his car, which he had parked at the theatre’s parking area, had already been taken by its owner.

The incident relates to Tuesday when Nischal Jain, a resident of Palm Drive on Golf Course Road Extension, visited Connaught Place to watch a movie on his EcoSport car. He parked his car at the parking complex outside the cinema hall. Hours later, when he arrived to take back his car, the parking attendant told him that car’s owner had taken it a few minutes ago. The incident left Jain in shocked.

Without any delay, Jain approached the Connaught Place police station for help. Speaking to The Indian Express, Jain said, “I had parked my car around 7.45 pm and went to the cinema hall. We asked the parking attendant to give us a slip, but he said that his machine was not working properly, so we asked him to give the slip later and we left after handing the car keys to him.”

Jain further said that the police was informed immediately and after questioning all parking attendants, it was found that the parking ticket vending machine had been stolen. A case has been filed under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) on the basis of Jain’s FIR.

Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi district) said, “We have registered an FIR against the parking management company and the attendant after receiving a complaint from Jain. We have started our investigation and we have some strong leads,” reports IE.

The probe into the case revealed that CCTV cameras installed in the area were not working. “We came to know that the thief first stole the vending machine and got the parking slip. He then showed the parking slip to the attendant and managed to escape with my car,” said Jain.

However, on Saturday (August 18, 2018), Jain received a call from Delhi’s Lodhi Colony police station about a road accident involving his EcoSport car. The accident took place at Lodhi Colony flyover. Speaking to IE, a senior police officer said, “Police told him they found his car in an abandoned condition on a pavement near the Lodhi Colony flyover, and the car was completely damaged.” Several teams of Delhi police are probing the entire incident.