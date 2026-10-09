All shops, offices, restaurants and other establishments in Connaught Place will remain shut on Saturday, in view of the expected protests in the national capital. The advisory was issued a day ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Jantar Mantar as key location where demonstrations are expected to be held.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said the decision was taken following advice from authorities and in view of the situation around Connaught Place.

In an advisory circular issued on Friday, NDTA President Atul Bhargava urged shop owners and occupants of commercial establishments to remain vigilant and cooperate with the advisory to avoid any untoward incident.

The circular also cited concerns over possible damage to property and injuries during the expected protests scheduled for Saturday.

“All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury during the expected protests tomorrow 10-10-2026,” the circular said.

Security has been strengthened around Parliament, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations.

20,000 police, paramilitary personnel deployed across central Delhi

Delhi Police has stepped up security across the national capital.

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

Additional contingents of Central Armed Police Forces have been mobilised to man key roads, it said.

‘Can’t use hammer to kill fly’

Protesters are demanding Gyanesh Kumar‘s resignation, alleging that the SIR process has raised serious questions about the Election Commission’s functioning and the exclusion of eligible voters.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea against the closure of 57 metro stations in the national capital, directed the Centre to ensure that there is no “complete prohibition” of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to a CJP protest.

“If you have to avoid certain things, do it only to the extent that makes sure you are avoiding it. But it does not mean that you will use kill hammer to kill a fly,” the Supreme Court said, according to The Indian Express.

Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026

The top court said law enforcement agencies can restrict unruly movement; citizens should not be unduly harassed.

“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the court further said, adding, “Take corrective steps keeping in mind difficulties for citizens.”