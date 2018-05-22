Connaught Place robbers nabbed! Delhi Police bust gang of three involved in midnight showroom burglaries

A 10-day midnight robbery streak in the heart of the national capital was brought to a grinding halt on Sunday night after the Delhi Police laid down a trap and held a gang of burglars which struck several showrooms at Delhi’s Connaught Place in the past few days.

On Sunday night, 57-year-old Raju Panneerselvam, 48-year-old Sanjeev Kumar and 32-year-old Nandu Rawat were arrested on charges of committing burglaries in showrooms. The burglaries were reported from four showrooms selling branded wares in the inner circle between May 4 and 14.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma, a police team scanned footage from over 35 CCTV cameras and came across a Tata Indica hatchback parked in a parking lot. The police had received a tip that the car was used by the burglars to commute to the area. Police set up barricades in the area, following which the car was stopped for checking around 4 a.m. on Sunday and its three occupants were arrested. A cutter and lock-breaking equipment were also seized from the car.

As per a TOI report, Raju, Sanjeev and Nandu travelled in hired cabs, kept it at parking lots and broke into showrooms of high-end apparel brands in Inner Circle around 1 am every second or third day. After that, the stolen clothes were supplied to small shopkeepers in south Delhi who sold them at the original price. On Sunday night, the police laid a trap around Connaught Place and a team spotted the car near Janpath. During the search, the police team found house-breaking equipment such as a big cutter and arrested all three.

Reports say that Raju was involved in thefts around areas like Malviya Nagar, Panchsheel and CR Park. He was then caught in 2009 and met the other two in jail. The accused trio was then arrested for burglary in Rohini in Delhi in 2017. After their release from jail in 2018, they resumed the burglaries though in other areas. Stolen branded clothes, Nikon camera, two aluminium trays and a Tata Indica used in the crime have been recovered from their possession.