Congress’s Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP’s Kisan Kathore withdraws nomination

Nana Patole is the new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra Speaker election: Congress leader Nana Patole has been elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Patole was elected to the post unopposed after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on Sunday morning. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday.

The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election to state Assembly Speaker’s post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee.

Patole is a four-time MLA. He represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

Patole, who was with the Congress earlier, quit the party and won 2014 Lok Sabha election on the BJP’s ticket. However, he quit the BJP following differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then CM Devendra Fadnavis in December 2017, and returned to the Congress.

BJP candidate Kathore withdrew his nomination after a request from the ruling alliance. Kathore, also a fourth-time MLA, represents Murbad in Thane district.

“Earlier, Opposition also filled form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name,” Chagan Bhujbal os the NCP said.

Speaking on the floor of the House after Patole was elected unopposed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Nana Patole comes from a farmer family. I am very confident that he will do justice to everyone.”

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis said that his party candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew nomination keep the dignity of the House intact.

“We nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of assembly speaker, but in all-party meeting, other parties requested us and it has been a tradition that Speaker is appointed unopposed, so we accepted the request and withdrew our candidate’s name,” he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday passed the floor test in the Assembly smoothly. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House. The BJP is the single largest with 105 MLAs.