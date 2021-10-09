Congress Working Committee to meet on October 16 to discuss current political situation, new party president

Another agenda of the meeting will be internal party elections where the Congress leaders are expected to discuss new party president. (PTI)

The Congress party will be holding a meeting of its top body next week to discuss the current political situation, upcoming elections and the election of the new party president. Rajya Sabha MP and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal shared the information on Twitter saying that the party will meet at 10 am at the AICC office. The Congress Working Committee meeting has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past. Former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.

“A meeting of the INC India Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections & Organisational elections,” said KC Venugopal.

Notably, the meeting comes in the wake of upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur alongside the ongoing farmers’ protest and Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed.

The political situation of Punjab may also be discussed during the meeting.

Another agenda of the meeting will be internal party elections where the Congress leaders are expected to discuss new party president. The G-23 dissenters’ group had recently also expressed concern over pending internal reforms within the party. It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president in the aftermath of defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Following this, Sonia Gandhi was named interim party president and she continues to hold the post as the party president polls were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.