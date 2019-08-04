Congress working committee to meet on August 10, expected to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s successor

Since Rahul Gandhi stepped down on July 3, the grand old party hasn’t been able to finalise on a new leader.

The Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting on August 10 at the party headquarters in New Delhi. CWC is the party’s top decision making body would be meeting for the first time since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president. Finding Rahul’s successor is expected to be among the top agenda at the meeting.

“It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC,” Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal tweeted.

Since Rahul Gandhi stepped down on July 3, the grand old party hasn’t been able to finalise on a new leader. Gandhi’s announcement also led to nearly 200 office-bearers in the party announcing their resignation.

Rahul Gandhi accepted responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and stepped down on July 3. The Congress faced a major defeat at the hands of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP secured a clear majority by winning 303 of total 543 seats, while the Congress could secure only 52.

Some of the leaders withing the party seem to be backing Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi to head the party. But in his resignation letter, Rahul had clearly stated that the top post should be occupied by someone outside the Gandhi family. “To achieve this important task, the Congress Party must radically transform itself. Today the BJP is systematically crushing the voice of the Indian people. It is the duty of the Congress Party to defend these voices. India has never and will never be one voice. It is and always will be a symphony of voices. That is the true essence of Bharat Mata,” Rahul had written in his resignation letter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made good use of the leadership crisis within the Congress Party. The BJP toppled the Congress government in Karnataka.